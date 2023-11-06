Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 327 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $15,126,480,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

CDNS opened at $251.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.62 and a 12 month high of $255.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.00.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,515,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total value of $2,026,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,273,347.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,515,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,933 shares of company stock worth $18,006,085 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

