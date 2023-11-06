Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 372 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $93.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $99.53.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

