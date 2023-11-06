Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 904 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.3 %

Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.73 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average of $56.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

