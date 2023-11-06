Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 20.2% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in CF Industries by 1,001.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 109,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 99,377 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in CF Industries by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 50,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 35,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $81.55 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.69. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

