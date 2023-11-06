Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.6 %

XOM stock opened at $108.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.31 and a 200 day moving average of $108.83. The firm has a market cap of $434.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

