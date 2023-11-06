Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,216 shares of company stock worth $21,978,173. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $432.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.09 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

