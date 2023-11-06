Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.15% from the stock’s previous close.

PTLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Portillo’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $15.73. 160,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,904. Portillo’s has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $866.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $169.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.59 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.88%. Portillo’s’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Portillo’s will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Portillo’s by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,463,000 after buying an additional 50,015 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Portillo’s by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Portillo’s by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

