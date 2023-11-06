POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up to $83.44

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $83.44, but opened at $96.73. POSCO shares last traded at $96.22, with a volume of 162,345 shares changing hands.

PKX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on POSCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, POSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in POSCO by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in POSCO during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in POSCO by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

