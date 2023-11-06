Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 165,672 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,672 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.59% of Cummins worth $204,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Cummins by 30.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cummins by 22.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 74.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CMI shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $225.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.04 and a 200 day moving average of $232.37. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

