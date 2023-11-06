Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 247,122 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,236,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,122 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $257,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 371.5% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $57.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.76.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,899,372. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SLB shares. HSBC decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.