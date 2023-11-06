Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,260 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of AON worth $306,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,922,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AON by 565.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 989,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,938,000 after purchasing an additional 840,742 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth $271,770,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after buying an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Price Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $323.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.96. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $274.34 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AON shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.08.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

