Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,244,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,799 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.22% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $230,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $15.45 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -269.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $538,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,458.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.