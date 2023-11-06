Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,931,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,831 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.90% of Hormel Foods worth $198,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 94,580.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 126,182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,078,000 after buying an additional 126,049,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,864,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,346,000 after buying an additional 685,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,310,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,121,000 after buying an additional 144,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,835,000 after purchasing an additional 826,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL stock opened at $32.94 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.28.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

