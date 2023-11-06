Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,883,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 516,092 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $387,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 83,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,062.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 66,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 35,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE:BAM opened at $32.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.70. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

View Our Latest Report on Brookfield Asset Management

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.