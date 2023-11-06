Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,433,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,189 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.23% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $189,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 402.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 99,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,366,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $23.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $32.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -225.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BEP

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.