Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $200.36 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,652,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Canadian National Railway worth $200,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 64.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 93.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 33.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CNI stock opened at $110.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.70. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The firm has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.5734 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.86%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian National Railway

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.