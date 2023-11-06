Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $212.06 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,780,694 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 62,156 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Oracle worth $212,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $108.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $127.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

