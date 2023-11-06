Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $224.12 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,851 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of MSCI worth $224,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in MSCI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in MSCI by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSCI opened at $500.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.37. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $450.00 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $559.47.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

