Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $249.69 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,109,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,345 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.13% of STERIS worth $249,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of STERIS by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,900,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,756,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,086,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.60.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $217.23 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $160.15 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.16 and its 200-day moving average is $216.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.49%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

