Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $270.91 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,342 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of Trane Technologies worth $270,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE TT opened at $218.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $219.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.31.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

