Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $278.95 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,448,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,565 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $278,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,367. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb Announces Dividend

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $218.79 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.80 and a 200-day moving average of $201.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

