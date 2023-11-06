Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $326.65 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,445,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Verisk Analytics worth $326,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $95,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $205,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $2,079,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $1,108,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $230.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.94 and a 52-week high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.