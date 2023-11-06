Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,918,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508,173 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 5.98% of Apartment Income REIT worth $321,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 776.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:AIRC opened at $30.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

