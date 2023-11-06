Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 997,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Deere & Company worth $404,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $382.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.07 and a 200-day moving average of $394.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.96%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

