Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 60,061 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,854,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,061 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $314,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 16.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,055,000 after acquiring an additional 449,302 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Teca Partners LP bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $3,385,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $119.24 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $260.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.