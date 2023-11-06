Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 668,713 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,968,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668,713 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $331,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PACCAR by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PACCAR by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,251,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $87.47 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $90.05. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

