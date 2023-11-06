Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,536 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,536 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of ANSYS worth $197,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 93,751.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,867,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,755,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,226,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,070,657,000 after acquiring an additional 430,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,244,000 after acquiring an additional 90,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $620,366,000 after acquiring an additional 38,946 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $287.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.85 and a 52-week high of $351.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,005. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

