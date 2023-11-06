Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 87,640 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,577,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,640 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $195,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $41.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.