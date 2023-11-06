Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 907,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169,819 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Parker-Hannifin worth $354,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.14.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $401.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $392.89 and its 200 day moving average is $376.92. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $281.19 and a one year high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

