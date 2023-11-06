Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,702,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 528,180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.50% of D.R. Horton worth $207,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $4,088,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $1,379,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 175.9% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 13,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI opened at $118.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.04 and a 52 week high of $132.30.

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.47.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

