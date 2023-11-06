Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.7% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.5 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,679,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301,977. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.20 and its 200-day moving average is $180.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $155.81 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

