Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 141 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Albemarle by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.35.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $5.71 on Monday, hitting $122.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.54. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $116.35 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.98%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

