Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 165 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.2% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth raised its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 376.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.64. 1,622,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,852,828. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.