Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 305 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,485,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,125,000 after acquiring an additional 260,851 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,059,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,899,000 after acquiring an additional 195,093 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,547,000 after buying an additional 51,148 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,143,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,503,000 after acquiring an additional 91,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,513,000 after purchasing an additional 495,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 401,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,625. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3419 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

