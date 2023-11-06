Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $1.56 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 197.78% and a negative net margin of 59.36%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network
About Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
