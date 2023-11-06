PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (GTOFF) vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis

PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (OTCMKTS:GTOFF – Get Free Report) is one of 437 public companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk N/A N/A N/A PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk Competitors -36.15% -38.06% -8.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk N/A N/A 0.00 PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk Competitors $490.48 million -$2.87 million 411.98

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk. PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

41.5% of PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk Competitors 576 2540 5853 94 2.60

As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 26.32%. Given PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2,963.3%. PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software – Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 76.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk

PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk provides and operates mobile on-demand services and payments platform in Indonesia and internationally. It offers GoRide, a motorcycle taxi (ojek) ride-hailing service; GoCar, a car ride-hailing service; GoBlueBird, a taxi booking service; GoTransit, a multi-modal journey planner solution; GoCorp, a platform for corporate clients to access and monitor business-related trips for their employees; GoFood, a food delivery service that provides consumers to the best food options; GoMart, on-demand delivery service from grocery and convenience stores; and Cloud Kitchen, a shared kitchens for the preparation of delivery-only meals. The company also provides GoSend, a fast and hales free instant and same-day delivery service; GoKilat/GoSend API, a B2B2C delivery service for business partners; GoShop, an on-demand personal concierge service; GoBox, an on-demand truck logistics service for large-sized deliveries; and services related to logistics and fulfillment. In addition, it provides GoPay, a payment solution; Midtrans, a payment gateway that processes online and offline payments for merchants; and various financial services. PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk was founded in 2009 and is based in Jakarta, Indonesia.

