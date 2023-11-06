Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,276,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,453,648,000 after buying an additional 3,635,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,253,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,876,000 after buying an additional 221,305 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after buying an additional 72,773 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,250,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,887,000 after buying an additional 87,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $295,652 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.05.

NYSE PEG opened at $63.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

