Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DGX. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.80.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $133.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.09.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

