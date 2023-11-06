Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.40) per share for the quarter.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.5 %

Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

