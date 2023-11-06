Real Good Food (RGF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 09/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $35.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 million. On average, analysts expect Real Good Food to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:RGF opened at $2.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. Real Good Food has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Real Good Food by 19.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Real Good Food from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.
The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.
