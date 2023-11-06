Real Good Food (RGF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 09/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $35.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 million. On average, analysts expect Real Good Food to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Real Good Food alerts:

Real Good Food Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGF opened at $2.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. Real Good Food has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Real Good Food

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Good Food

In other Real Good Food news, CFO Akshay Jagdale acquired 23,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at $113,488.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Real Good Food news, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 6,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $26,557.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,001 shares in the company, valued at $419,444.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Akshay Jagdale bought 23,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $49,998.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,488.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 213,809 shares of company stock valued at $476,499 and have sold 247,004 shares valued at $1,029,338. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Real Good Food by 19.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Real Good Food from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get Our Latest Report on Real Good Food

Real Good Food Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.