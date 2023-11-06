Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AngloGold Ashanti (AU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) recently:

11/4/2023 – AngloGold Ashanti is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/27/2023 – AngloGold Ashanti is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – AngloGold Ashanti is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/18/2023 – AngloGold Ashanti was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

10/12/2023 – AngloGold Ashanti is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2023 – AngloGold Ashanti is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – AngloGold Ashanti is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/25/2023 – AngloGold Ashanti had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2023 – AngloGold Ashanti had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/12/2023 – AngloGold Ashanti was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

AU stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,186 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 31.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

