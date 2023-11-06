Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Stagwell (STGW)

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/6/2023 – Stagwell had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2023 – Stagwell had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2023 – Stagwell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2023 – Stagwell had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/16/2023 – Stagwell had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2023 – Stagwell is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/19/2023 – Stagwell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/19/2023 – Stagwell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Stagwell Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:STGW traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.63. 93,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,870. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Stagwell Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $9.23.
Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $632.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stagwell
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STGW. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Stagwell by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Stagwell by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
