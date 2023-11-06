Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $12.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $16.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $53,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,957.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,719,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 12,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

