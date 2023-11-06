Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 191.93%. The business’s revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, analysts expect Revance Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RVNC shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $41.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revance Therapeutics

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $424,821.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,725.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

See Also

