Reviewing Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) and Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC)

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) and Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Acushnet and Sacks Parente Golf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acushnet 0 4 4 0 2.50 Sacks Parente Golf 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acushnet currently has a consensus target price of $62.88, indicating a potential upside of 13.90%. Given Acushnet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Acushnet is more favorable than Sacks Parente Golf.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

53.1% of Acushnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.1% of Acushnet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Acushnet and Sacks Parente Golf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acushnet 9.23% 21.42% 9.68% Sacks Parente Golf N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acushnet and Sacks Parente Golf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acushnet $2.27 billion 1.63 $199.28 million $3.17 17.49 Sacks Parente Golf $218,000.00 52.27 N/A N/A N/A

Acushnet has higher revenue and earnings than Sacks Parente Golf.

Summary

Acushnet beats Sacks Parente Golf on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. It offers golf balls under the Titleist brand; golf clubs, such as drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons under the Titleist brand name; wedges under the Vokey Design brand; and putters under the Scotty Cameron brand. The company also provides golf bags, headwear, golf gloves, travel products, head covers, and other golf accessories, as well as offers customization and personalization of products in Titleist golf gear. In addition, it offers golf shoes, gloves, golf outerwear, and men's and women's golf apparels under the FootJoy brand; and ski, golf, and lifestyle apparels under the KJUS brand name. It sells its products through on course golf shops and golf specialty retailers, as well as through representatives, other retailers, and online. The company was formerly known as Alexandria Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Acushnet Holdings Corp. in March 2016. Acushnet Holdings Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. develops, designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells golf products. Its product portfolio includes putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products under the SPG brand name. The company sells its products through resellers, distributors, and e-commerce channels in the Americas, Asia, Latin America, and Europe. Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. was formerly known as Sacks Parente Golf Company, LLC and changed its name to Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. in March, 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camarillo, California. Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nippon Xport Ventures, Inc.

