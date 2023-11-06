Richard Lord Sells 21,000 Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) Director Richard Lord sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.51, for a total transaction of C$871,619.70.

Richard Lord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 17th, Richard Lord sold 2,600 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.87, for a total value of C$108,853.42.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Up 2.3 %

Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$43.06 on Monday. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$35.00 and a 12 month high of C$45.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.02). Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of C$458.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$454.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.1315519 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 18th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RCH. CIBC cut their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

