Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 588.29 ($7.16).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Rightmove to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.36) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

RMV opened at GBX 466.50 ($5.68) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,958.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 544.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 546.21. Rightmove has a one year low of GBX 464.80 ($5.66) and a one year high of GBX 615.40 ($7.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

