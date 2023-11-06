RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.61.

RingCentral Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of RNG opened at $28.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.88. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $539.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,222 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $1,662,820.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,551,434.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $537,299.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,500,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $1,662,820.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,551,434.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,238 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 903.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,163,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350,105 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,144,000 after purchasing an additional 940,926 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,841,000 after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,931,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,228,000 after purchasing an additional 216,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

