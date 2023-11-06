Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,678 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,676,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 83,410 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of RIO stock opened at $66.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $80.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIO
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Cloud stocks surge double digits; big gains ahead
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.