RKL Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,459 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 15,135 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 41.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 28,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $806,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,655,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,269,410. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

